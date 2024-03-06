Premiership royalty invades City of Kings: DeMbare, Ngezi begin PSL 2024 hunt in Bulawayo

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AHEAD of their much-anticipated 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) opener against their longtime rivals Dynamos, in a match that will be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, Highlanders have announced that the cheapest ticket for the game will be US$5.

A full house is expected at Emagumeni, as the fixture is expected to set the tone for a potentially exciting season.

History has it that Bosso and DeMbare have never met each other so early into the season and it is a development that has cultivated interest in the country’s local football followers’ hearts,to consider to be part of the crowd at Bulawayo’s ceremonial home of football.

Through their social media pages, Bosso announced that while the rest of the ground charges will be US$5 per person, tickets in the VIP and VVIP will be going for US$10 and US$20 respectively.

In the previous season, the first-leg encounter between the two clubs that was played in Harare ended in a nil-all draw.

The second leg fixture ended prematurely as Barbourfields Stadium was turned into a “warzone” when violence caused the abandonment of the match, when the Glamour Boys were leading 2-0 after 37 minutes.

Dynamos were awarded the match on a 3-0 scoreline.

Bosso were found guilty of failing to control their fans and were fined US$5,000, while Dynamos, whose fans also confronted Highlanders supporters, received a US$3,500 penalty.

However, the opening week of the 2024 fixtures schedule is expected to be one of the most explosive in recent years and PSL chairman Farai Jere is on record saying they deliberately fixture Bosso and their old-time nemesis DeMbare so early into the season as a way of reducing hooliganism and violence at the venue.

“We want to exorcise that ghost of having violence at Barbourfields Stadium whenever these teams are playing. If that happens, we are going to fine both teams heavily,” said Jere.

He also predicted an exciting season, especially with the coming in of former Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat, who recently signed for Yadah Stars.

The league now also provides a home to another ex-Warriors star Kudakwashe Mahachi ,who is now in the books of Mutare-based Manica Diamonds.

Mahachi, a former Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, and Supersport player, was recently discarded by Ghanaian football giants Medeama SC due to wanting fitness levels.

Other Week One fixtures, will see Mhondoro-based defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars travel to Bulawayo for a date with PSL newboys Arenel Movers.

The match will be played at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

Former league champions Chicken Inn will make the trip to Harare for a date against Caps United.

FC Platinum will play host to Chegutu Pirates while Hwange entertain Yadah Stars at Colliery Stadium.

Manica Diamonds will meet Simba Bhora.

ZPC Kariba will square it off against PSL returnees TelOne.

Rodwell Dhlakama’s mentored Greenfuel ,will seek to utilise home advantage when they lockhorns with Bulawayo Chiefs.

PSL Week One Fixtures

Caps United v Chicken Inn, Highlanders v Dynamos, ZPC Kariba v TelOne, FC Platinum v Chegutu Pirates, Manica Diamonds v Simba Bhora, Greenfuel v Bulawayo Chiefs, Hwange v Yadah Stars, Arenel Movers v Ngezi Platinum Stars, Herentals College v Tenax