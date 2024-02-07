President Mnangagwa bids farewell to Zimbabwe Ambassador to Pakistan

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa was paid a farewell courtesy call by the Zimbabwean Ambassador-designate to Pakistan (Rtd) Air Marshall Titus Abu Basutu at State House in Harare on Wednesday. Zimbabwe opened the Embassy in Pakistan last year. Pakistan-Zimbabwe co-operation began long before the independence of Zimbabwe. The deep-rooted relations were harnessed in the backdrop of Pakistan’s support to the cause of freedom of the people of Zimbabwe who fought against the yoke of the Rhodesian apartheid regime.

The foundations of our bilateral relations were laid down when the leadership of Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) which was exiled in Mozambique befriended the then Ambassador of Pakistan His Excellency Anwar Khan. This was the beginning of a new relationship that resulted in training and organising the freedom movement into an organised force that played a key role in bringing the Rhodesian Army to its knees leading to Zimbabwe’s independence on the 18th April 1980.

The late President Zia ul Haq of Pakistan attended the inauguration of the late President Robert Gabriel Mugabe on April, 17th 1980. During his Independence Day message to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Murad Baseer said he was sure the opening of the new Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Islamabad will become a catalyst leading to newer avenues of bilateral trade co-operation which are in line with the Vision 2030 as envisaged by President Mnangagwa. “There is immense potential for Pakistani products in the local Zimbabwean market from tractors and agri-machinery, pharmaceutical industry, auto parts, mobile phone industry, plastic implements, two and three wheelers, Information Technology, kitchen cookware and cutlery, furniture and décor and mattresses, electrical pumps and generators, chemicals and paints, cosmetics, rubber articles, construction materials and packaging industry,” he said.

Ambassador Baseer added that similarly, Zimbabwe also offers enormous opportunities for exports to Pakistan especially in the form of raw materials and minerals. “Zimbabwe exported raw cotton worth US$20 million during the fiscal year 2021-22. Unfortunately, the current trade statistics do not justify the true potential of economic co-operation between the two countries,” said Ambassador Baseer. “During the fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan’s exports to Zimbabwe amounted to around US$9.58 million and its imports from Zimbabwe stood at US$21.58 million with balance of trade in favour of Zimbabwe.”