President Mnangagwa off to Zambia for extraordinary Sadc Double Troika summit

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has left the country for Lusaka, Zambia, to attend an extraordinary summit of the Sadc Double Troika (Sadc Organ Troika and Sadc Troika). The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services reports that the Summit will consider progress reports on the region’s peace and security missions in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

The Sadc Organ Troika is made up of Zambia, as chair, Tanzania, as the incoming chair and Namibia, as the outgoing chair. The Sadc Troika comprises Angola as the chair of SADC, Zimbabwe, as the incoming chair and the DRC as the outgoing chair.