President orders geospatial survey of surrounding area

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has directed that a holistic geospatial survey be carried out at the Globe and Phoenix compound and surrounding areas to ascertain the extent of damage caused by mining activities to avoid a disaster.

This was revealed by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo during a tour of Globe and Phoenix Primary School yesterday following the injury of 18 pupils at the learning institution after a classroom block collapsed into an underground mining shaft. The shaft was caused by rampant illegal mining activities in the area. Minister Moyo said there is a need for a holistic forensic survey as not only the school but the whole area could be in danger.

“The President has directed that we have a look at the whole area of the Globe and Phoenix compound and its surroundings because there is every reason to believe it could affect not only the school but other infrastructure in the same area,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the situation could be an indication of a greater disaster waiting to happen.

“Of course, we went around and had a depiction of the mining that was being done by Globe and Phoenix.

Fears are that the prevailing situation may be a pointer to greater disaster and people might be in great danger. There is a need for mining engineers to look at the whole system that is prevailing in Kwekwe as a whole,” he said.

The Minister said there is going to be an inter-ministerial taskforce that will spearhead the survey and come up with ways to address the situation.

“We are going to meet with ministers of mining, defense and other departments like the geospatial organisations, health and safety as well as the water department as it is believed there is a lot of water underneath,” he said.

Minister Moyo said Government will accelerate the construction of a government complex in Kwekwe as it is now a necessity.

“There is an identified area and if money is available, we need to speedily construct a government complex as this is now an emergency. The current building housing government departments can also be in danger and we need to act fast,” he said.

Minister Moyo said in the long term, Government is looking at relocating Globe and Phoenix Primary School to a safer place.

“We will look at the state land that we have as well as council land that we might utilise for the construction of another school. But all that will come once we ensure that children are safe for now,” he said.

He said the community, council and miners will be engaged as people may be in danger if they continue operating in a business-as-usual manner.