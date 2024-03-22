President to tour Dinson Steel Plant in Manhize

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to conduct a tour of the US$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Plant in the Manhize area near Mvuma in Midlands Province today to gain an appreciation of the massive project, which is nearing completion.

Touted to be among Africa’s biggest integrated steelworks, the project is being built by China’s global stainless steel producer, Tsingshan Holdings Group Limited through its subsidiary — Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco).

The group also owns Dinson Colliery in Hwange in Matabeleland North and a ferrochrome plant, Afrochine Smelting Limited, in Selous. The giant iron and steel investment positions Zimbabwe among the ranks of global steel manufacturing hubs, with projections indicating the country’s potential to emerge as a future powerhouse in the steel and iron industry.

Disco is projected to produce 600 000 tonnes of products in the first phase rising to 1,2 million tonnes in the second phase then 3,2 million tonnes in the third phase and ultimately 5 million tonnes per year in the final phase, earning the country millions of dollars in foreign currency.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Owen Ncube, was already at the plant yesterday with the investors putting final touches ahead of the visit by the Head of State and Government.

He said he was excited that President Mnangagwa is visiting the plant ahead of its imminent milestone commissioning.

“We have a hands-on leader in the name of President Mnangagwa who doesn’t wait for reports but takes time from his busy schedule to visit projects like this one. As a province we are excited to be hosting him,” said Cde Ncube.

“As a province, we are happy, we are excited and impressed by the level of investment brought by the Second Republic under the astute leadership of President Mnangagwa.

“This plant has the potential to turn the province into an industrial hub all thanks to the God-sent, vibrant and energetic leader, President Mnangagwa.”

Disco public relations manager Mr Joseph Shoko said they were eager to host the President and showcase progress made so far.

“The visit by President Mnangagwa is a clear indication that he wants us to achieve our set targets in line with NDS1 and Vision 2030. He is coming to appreciate progress we have made to date,” he said.

“His visit means that our future is bright because the President will create trade opportunities for our products. He is able to talk about steel and other products as our number one ambassador because marketing starts with him.

“The sintering plant is 100 percent, blast furnace 100 percent, workstation 100 percent, blast furnace 99,8 percent, power plant 100 percent, oxygen plant 95 percent.”

Mr Shoko said the power line from Kwekwe is about 82 percent complete and will be commissioned by end of April.

Real estate developer and construction expert, Dr Tinashe Manzungu, commended the Government for making sure that there is a conducive environment to attract foreign direct investment such as Tsingshan Holdings Group Limited that is establishing Disco.

“Disco investment is a clear indication of the fact that the Second Republic is putting in place measures and policies that attract investment,” he said.

“The growing investment interest in Zimbabwe from non-Western sources of capital is as a result of friendly policies that are being put in place by the Government in line with Vision 2030.”

Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries (ZIF) chief operations officer Mr Dosman Mangisi said the Manhize plant will spur the growth of Zimbabwe’s iron and steel engineering industry, which took a heavy battering following the collapse of the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company in 2008.

He said the investment represents a huge stepping stone in Zimbabwe’s modernisation and industrialisation agenda in line with NDS1 and Vision 2030.

He his organisation has already started engaging Disco for raw materials like ferro-chrome, pig iron, iron and steel and coking coal once they start production.

“The company’s existence will bring the cost of doing business down, as companies are currently importing iron and steel as well as other related products,” said Mr Mangisi.

The mega-investment project encompasses the establishment of a Smart City to be called Manhize Town and also a Science University. It paves the way for the beneficiation and value addition of steel production, which will accelerate and drive the province’s economy high up the value chain with massive spin-offs for the entire country and the region.

Other products that the company will eventually produce include pipes, bolts and nuts, smaller slags, rolled tubes, fences, shafts, wires, and bars, among others.