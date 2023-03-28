President’s appeal for Freddy victims SOS gets overwhelming response

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Burreau

President Mnangagwa’s resource mobilisation drive for the benefit of victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Malawi got an overwhelming response from captains of industry, transporters and religious organisations who pledged to donate several goods.

The pledges include grain, fuel, cement, transport and medical consumables among others,

Himself a farmer in Kwekwe, President Mnangagwa offered two 30-tonne trucks that will help to carry goods to Malawi.

Last Saturday, the Government dispatched 300 tonnes of maize meal to Malawi as part of Harare’s efforts to mitigate the plight of those affected by Cyclone Freddy.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe stood in full support and empathised with the people of Malawi for their loss.

He conveyed his condolences to his counterpart, Malawian President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

“In keeping with our enduring adage, ‘an injury to one is an injury to us all’ and the philosophy of Ubuntu/Hunhu as well as the long-standing cordial relations between our two countries, my Government through ZimAid, has already donated 30 000 ten kg bags of maize meal,” said President Mnangagwa.

“To augment such efforts and the desire to see the accelerated reduction of the impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy disaster in Malawi, I take the opportunity of this gathering to appeal to you our well-wishers across the country including those captains of industry and those in the diaspora to play a part in our collective national resource mobilisation.

“Drawing from the lessons with regards our response to Cyclone Idai, our goal is to realise the restoration of livelihoods as well as to complement the ongoing processes to build resilience and adaptive capacities among affected communities.”

President Mnangagwa said together as the people of Zimbabwe, from all provinces, socio-economic spectrum, churches and across the gender divide, there was a need to assist the people of Malawi.

He said the hand that gives, brings hope, love and care was more blessed than one that receives.

President Mnangagwa noted that the effects of Cyclone Freddy had also affected Mozambique and Madagascar.

“Zimbabwe stands in full support of and empathises with our dear brothers and sisters in Malawi during this trying and challenging time,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I want to commend the ongoing collaboration of the Department of Civil Protection of Zimbabwe, Disaster Mitigation and Management Unit of Malawi and the Sadc Humanitarian Emergency Operations Centre for the successful coordinated responses realised to date.

“Equally, the gaps and attendant areas that require urgent attention are critical. These give us strategic pointers towards helping our dear brothers and sisters to build back better, faster and stronger,” he said.

Several firms and institutions pledged to help towards the plight of people of Malawi.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president, Mr Kurai Matsheza, said they have since engaged their members countrywide who are predominantly manufacturers to make contributions.

“We have already started the motion. We are working with the Red Cross who are members of the Civil Protection Unit. We will mobilise the resources and channel them through the Red Cross,” said Mr Matsheza.

The Supreme Council Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe president, Sheik Ishmail Duwa, said they had initially mobilised resources which they had directed to the Malawian Embassy in Harare.

“Now that a request has been made by a higher office we will make a donation. So we will ask our members to donate through our mosque. Yes, we are in Ramadan but we will make a donation,” said Sheik Duwa.

Lafarge and PPC pledged to donate hundreds of tonnes of cement to Malawi.

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company spokesperson, Mr Sugar Chagonda also pledged to make a donation.

Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairman, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara, said they will make a donation of more than 100 tonnes of maize meal and sugar beans.

A representative from the timber industry, Mr Darlington Duwa donated 100 cubic metres of timber.

Transport Association of Zimbabwe representative, Mr Albert Bere, said they will provide their trucks to ferry the donated goods.

Other organisations that pledged donations include Higher Life and higher and tertiary institutions.

In response, President Mnangagwa thanked the institutions saying they had pledged the donations despite the operational challenges they face.

The event was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials.