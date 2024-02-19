Public Service Commission approves appointment of 1,834 teachers in Zimbabwe

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Public Service Commission has greenlighted the appointment of 1 834 teachers with immediate effect with those that will be appointed in rural schools expected to sign a contract to serve a period of four years before they seek transfer.

In a circular addressed to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Mike Mhike, dated February 14, Public Service Commission secretary Dr Rosemary Choruma, said

“Please be advised that the Public Service Commission has approved the appointment of 1 834 teachers (Annexure A) to fill vacant expansions posts in various provinces with effect from the date of assumption of duty. Further be advised that, in line with Section 22 (2) of the Constitution, you are required to provide a conducive environment for members with disabilities to perform their duties efficiently and effectively.

In terms of Section 7 (1) of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2000 as amended, the members will serve a probationary period of not less than one year and thereafter become confirmed in their new posts at the end of the probationary period, subject to satisfactory performance. The appointments shall be subject to passing security vetting and satisfactory medical examinations. Furthermore, members appointed in outlying districts should sign a contract to serve a period of four years before they seek transfer. Please take note that according to Public Service Commission Circular Number 12 of 2020, the members’ national registration details should be biometric compliant,” said Dr Choruma.