Puma Energy unveils US$30m expansion plan

Lingani Nyika, [email protected]

PUMA Energy Zimbabwe will be rolling out a series of development projects across the country under its planned US$30 million spending with a focus on spreading its footprint to rural areas and driving the smart-city concept to buttress the Government’s economic transformation targets.

The company unveiled its ambitious growth plan during the official opening of the second Puma retail service station in Masvingo last week in partnership with fast food outlet, KFC.

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, toured the new service station and the newly opened KFC drive-through outlet. He was accompanied by Puma Zimbabwe general manager, Mr Donatien Kodog, Masvingo City Mayor, Councillor Aleck Tabe, among other esteemed guests.

In his remarks, Mr Kodog said Puma was committed to expanding business in Zimbabwe hence its drive to invest more in renewable energy and infrastructure expansion in the coming three years.

“Over the next three years, Puma Energy Zimbabwe will invest $30 million towards various projects including providing tailored commercial renewable energy solutions where we will solarise 19 retail fuel stations, the introduction of modern lubricant bays, roll out LPG gas kiosks and the refurbishment of existing sites in our network,” he said.

“In addition, we aim to build a minimum of seven new flagship retail sites along major routes and within urban areas and industrial hubs for 2024,” said Mr Kodog.

“We will continue to increase the number of sites throughout the country on an annual basis for the next three years. Our future objectives include expanding our operations into rural areas, aligning with the country’s vision to foster the development of smart cities in remote regions.”

Puma Energy operates about 50 retail sites in the country, with six situated along Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway excluding the newly opened outlet. Mr Kodog said with the new service station they are committed to local community development and economic growth.

“Puma is strategically located to serve local businesses, tourists, entrepreneurs and the motoring public. The construction of this service station demonstrates Puma Energy Zimbabwe’s commitment towards investing in the country, and positively impacting and energising the communities that we serve,” he said.

“This includes creating employment opportunities, contributing towards economic development and building socially beneficial partnerships.”

The Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway is the gateway to cross-border trade, cultural exchange and regional transportation for business or leisure travel.

Speaking during the same event, Minister Chadzamira said Puma Energy’s contribution to the country’s economy and private-public partnerships was key to addressing poverty and unemployment problems by 2030, which are key focus areas for the Government.

“Puma Energy has set a target to contribute $5,2 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030. Its economic strategy is founded on fully liberating available opportunities in three key sectors, agriculture, mining and tourism, which rely heavily on the efficiency and constant supply of diesel, petrol and lubricants as we are happy that this service station is set to meet some of those demands and aid in addressing the supply gap in Masvingo,” said the minister.

“As Government, we are determined to take our place at the forefront of the fight against key evils of poverty and unemployment and to achieve this objective, investment should be private sector led as outlined in the NDS1 and Vision 30.

“We are, therefore, keen on using private-public partnerships to deliver infrastructure in public utilities,” he added.