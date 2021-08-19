Qoki eZimbabwe…Sandra is here

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

QOKI eZimbabwe. There is a person knocking on your doors who you need to let into your homes as she is a guest that you will not regret having.

Hailing from the mining town of Gwanda, Sandra Sibanda is a valuable guest as she serves the nation as a registered general nurse at Gwanda Provincial Hospital and may be of great help during this time when people are fighting to stay alive. But other than that, she is churning out soothing music that will certainly impact on people’s lives.

The songstress, who uses the stage name Sandra, is working on a new album whose songs she is releasing in batches as singles.

Barely months after the release of her debut Umqaliwendaba single, she this week, released more tracks, Qoki, Bamba and Amacala.

The songs that have an Afro-soul rhythm define her how she wants to spread the gospel of the Lord.

In an interview, Sandra said she is yet to mesmerise her fans as she is not a fly-by-night artiste. She said she is introducing her presence on the music scene through the song Qoki.

“When one gets to an African homestead, they let their presence known through saying qoki. Qoki is thus a song that officially announces me onto the music scene and it carries the name of the album.

“In the song, I thank God for sending his only begotten son to die for our sins, undeserving as we are, so contextually I’m saying ‘Qoki’ into the spiritual realm,” said Sandra.

Listening to the song, one can think that it is an international tune as it is of high quality as Sandy’s vocals are quite impressive.

Most who listened to the song via YouTube pleaded with the artiste to release the song’s visuals already as they were hooked.

She said the other two tracks are solely about people’s everyday lives.

“Amacala is a song featuring Zie the artist, written by me and co-written by Zie. We composed the song with the book of Ecclesiastes in mind. The song talks about vanity and that money and beauty shall fade away hence people should prepare for life after death.

“It’s also a tribute to the loved ones that we lost along the way, especially during this pandemic.”

“Bamba loosely translated to hold, talks about the importance of studying, meditating and living the word of God,” said Sandra.

Commenting on her Umqaliwendaba visuals, most said they adored her originality, creativity and voice. It was agreed that she is destined for greater heights.

“A masterpiece, brilliant work Sandra, the voice, scenery, wow,” commented one.