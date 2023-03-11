Rape, robbery suspect apprehended

Peter Matika

An 18-year-old rape and robbery suspect has been arrested by police in Madlambuzi, Matabeleland South province.

In a statement, police confirmed the arrest of the 18-year-old suspect, whose name was not given.

“Police in Madlambuzi, Mat South arrested a suspect (18) in connection with cases of rape and robbery, which occurred during the night of 08/03/23 at Sithabathaba Business Centre, Madlambuzi,” read part of the statement on their Twitter page.

It went on to state that the suspect allegedly broke and entered into the complainant’s shop armed with a knife, raped the complainant (30), and robbed her of her Itel P38 cellphone and cash amounting to ZAR5 862.00 plus BWP1 173.00.

“A police follow-up was made on the suspect leading to his subsequent arrest and recovery of the stolen property which was positively identified by the complainant,” said police.

More to follow…