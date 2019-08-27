Rare Caf Confed Cup success for Mauritius

Johannesburg — Bolton City became only the third Mauritius club to win a Caf Confederation Cup tie in 12 attempts despite losing 1-0 at Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana on Sunday.

The team from the Indian Ocean island emulated Vacoas and Port Louis by winning the preliminary tie 3-2 on aggregate after building a 3-1 first-leg advantage two weeks ago.

Launched in 2004, the Confederation Cup is the second-tier African club competition, partly modelled on the Uefa Europa League, and it replaced the African Cup Winners Cup and CAF Cup.

Gift Moyo scored for Jwaneng after 65 minutes of the return match to set up a tense finish as a second unanswered goal for the hosts would have squeezed them through on away goals.

Instead, Bolton will face Zanaco of Zambia in the round of 32 during September with the overall winners advancing to a play-off against a Caf Champions League last-32 loser.

Another Galaxy, TS Galaxy of South Africa, were more successful than their Botswana namesakes, winning 1-0 against Saint Louis Suns United in the Seychelles to complete a 2-0 overall success.

Thero Setsile scored on 53 minutes for Galaxy, a second division outfit who qualified for Africa after stunning Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final.

AS Pelican of Gabon sprang a surprise by holding Maniema Union of the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-1 in Kinshasa and winning 4-2 on penalties.

Expensively assembled Pyramids of Egypt completed a double over Etoile of Congo by following up a three-goal home victory with a 1-0 win in Brazzaville courtesy of an Islam Attia goal.

Other clubs who advanced Sunday to the round of 32 included Al Ittihad of Libya, Maranatha of Togo, Daring Club Motema Pembe of DR Congo and US Ben Guerdane of Tunisia. — AFP.