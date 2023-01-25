Raza moves one place up in ICC Men’s One Day International Player Rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN batsman, Sikandar Raza has risen one place up to 31st on the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s One Day International Player Rankings at the conclusion of the three-match series against Ireland, which ended 1-1 in Harare after the decider produced a no result.

Raza, chosen in the 2022 ICC ODI Team of the Year scored 43 and 25 against the Irish to move one place up the rankings for batsmen headed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam. The Zimbabwean is within touching distance of England captain Jos Buttler who is ranked 30th.

Some of the recognised batsmen that Raza is ranked higher than are Shikhar Dhawan of India, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill as well as the Bangladesh duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah.

Other Zimbabwean batsmen in the top 100 are Sean Williams who slid one place down to 59 after missing the series against the Irish due to a broken finger while skipper Craig Ervine moved one place to 91.

Raza remained sixth on the ODI all-rounder rankings where he is the only Zimbabwean in the top 20.

Ireland seam bowlers Joshua Little and Mark Adair have both advanced after finishing with five wickets each in the series. Little has progressed 27 places to 33rd position and Adair is up 46 places to 57th.