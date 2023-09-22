Re-elected Zibagwe RDC chairperson pledges improved service delivery

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

ZIBAGWE Rural District Council’s Ward 32 councilor, Chamunogwa Andiseni Zvishamira was given another mandate to lead council business for another term as council chairperson and promised improved service delivery.

Cllr Zvishamira was unanimously elected for another term while his Ward 30 counterpart, Idirashe Dongo was elected deputy chair uncontested.

In a flawless meeting, the rural authority also elected eight chairpersons of eight committees to spearhead development in the district.

In his acceptance speech, Cllr Zvishamira said the rural authority was ready to deliver.

“Now that we have all committees in place, it’s time to get down to business so that we can give our people improved service delivery. There is a need for us to be transparent in our business so that we serve our people diligently,” he said.

He implored the councilors to be united and speak with one voice.

“We promised people during campaigns, now let us go and deliver. There is also need for us to work as a team so that we play our part in attaining Vision 2030,” he said.

Cllr Zvishamira said political differences should be set aside.

“We serve everyone regardless of political affiliation. Also, we are all equal as councilors, there is no need to undermine those who came through proportional representation because they are councilors. We do not want to hear of clashes because there might be two councilors in the same ward, but you should work in unison,” he said.

Zibagwe RDC has 43 councilors with 10 of them coming in through proportional representation.

Of the total, 38 are Zanu-PF while 5 are from CCC.

Only 11 are female.