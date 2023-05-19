Real Betis delegation arrives in Zim

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Real Betis Spanish delegation is set to arrive in the capital on Friday ahead of a tour which will end on Sunday.

The Spanish delegation will be led by Real Betis Head of Global Sports Projects Ignacio Pinilla, Technical Director of Real Betis Academy Juan Parra and Technical Coordinator Javier López, La Liga Africa Managing Director Marcos Pelegrin make their way to Zimbabwe.

A football festival to be watched by the delegation is set for Morris Depot.

In the Under-20 pool, Real Betis will face Aces, Legends, Golden Eagles, and Black Mambas.

The Under-18 pool has Real Betis, Legends, BN Academy, Royal Oak and Mabvuku Select. In the Under-16 Pool Real Betis, Aces, Royal Oak and BN Academy will battle.

The same sides will also battle in the Under-14 Pool. Golden Eagles will be added to the teams for the Under-11 Pool.

Players in the Under-9 division will not be left out as they have their pool which has Real Betis, Legends, Golden Eagles and Real Stars.

Already, more than 1 000 boys and girls outside of Spain have had the chance to train under the club’s methodology.

At the same time, by arriving in new countries and setting up such projects, the club is in a better position to develop commercial activities in these markets and expand its brand