Reverend Sibanda’s inspiring journey. . . From preaching to penning memoirs with former President Zuma

Peter Matika – [email protected]

THE enigmatic role of pastors often remains shrouded in mystery for many individuals, leaving them with little understanding of the tremendous responsibilities that come with the position.

It is not uncommon for pastors themselves to grapple with feelings of inadequacy, striving to fulfil their divine calling. This sacred vocation manifests in diverse ways, sometimes creeping into one’s life gradually and quietly over an extended period, while at other times, it strikes with dramatic and sudden force, akin to the transformative encounter of Saul on the road to Damascus.

However, for Reverend Mthobisi Wellington Sibanda, a Zimbabwe-born cleric residing in South Africa, answering the call of God seemed to come with relative ease. Reverend Sibanda’s remarkable journey of faith has granted him extraordinary opportunities, including the chance to co-author a book and minister alongside former South African President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma.

He describes the former president as a “fountain of wisdom” with an astounding memory.

“Whether you are young or old, you will still get respect in terms of office or role. The man is warm-hearted and well cultured. It is a privilege to have had the opportunity to meet and work with the man.

And it is an eye-opening experience to be part of his spiritual guides,” said Reverend Sibanda.

Reverend Sibanda, who diligently preaches and congregates at the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA), humbly expresses his deep honour and gratitude for the role he plays in Zuma’s life. Not only is he Zuma’s preacher, he is also a member of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation and has collaborated with the former president on a book.

“Roots are important in plant life and solid foundations are important in buildings. The same applies to people. We need to know where we come from, what is our heritage and the foundation of our being.

Our vision is to grow into a nationally recognised network of fathers with a passion for fatherhood, addressing the social ills stemming from absent fatherhood and reinstate the image of a father and dignity of fatherhood in our society. On the 19th of June 2022, as the JGZ Foundation, we released and launched a book titled A Father, A Stranger? Mzansi Memoirs of Fatherhood.

“The book is a compilation of chapters contributed by different fathers who are members of the Foundation. The book seeks to illustrate the experiences of black men from their childhood, whether they grew up with or without their fathers and how that has impacted them especially since they are fathers today to their own children.

“The book has been doing very well and we have embarked on provincial launches, in July we did a launch in Cape Town at the Waterfront,” said Rev Sibanda.

Born in Bulawayo to Siphilisiwe Tshabalala and the late Jabulani Sibanda, Reverend Sibanda shares his rich background and achievements. Having previously served as the Youth Convenor and Communications Editor of the UCCSA, he now holds the esteemed title of Minister of Word and Sacrament after completing his studies at the University of KwaZulu Natal (UKZN) and the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Contrary to public perception, Reverend Sibanda dispels any misconceptions about former President Zuma, portraying him as a humble, kind, and spiritually curious individual. Like any human being, Zuma earnestly seeks to comprehend Christianity, delighting in engaging and interacting with people from all walks of life. Reverend Sibanda appreciates Zuma’s humility, acknowledging his willingness to respect the opinions and beliefs of others. Their collaborations have proven to be invaluable, with Reverend Sibanda continuously benefiting from Zuma’s boundless wisdom and thought-provoking musings.

“Just like all human beings he is a man who seeks to understand Christianity. He loves engaging and interacting with people. He is not one to live an extravagant lifestyle. He is in fact very cultured and respects tradition.”

He mentioned that he occasionally visited the former president at his Nkandla home for sermons and teachings.

“You would expect him to be arrogant but he is quite the humble man who respects other people’s opinions and beliefs. I enjoy working with him.

“He is a true fountain of wisdom and I have gained a lot from his musings,” said Rev Sibanda.

However, Reverend Sibanda acknowledges the need to respect Zuma’s privacy and refrains from discussing the former president’s personal lifestyle in detail. He emphasises that Zuma is just like any other human being, with his own interests, hobbies, and favourite foods. Despite his status, Zuma remains down-to-earth and extends respect to those who reciprocate it.

Reverend Sibanda’s dedication to his calling extends beyond his work with Zuma. He has served as a commissioner on the Ecumenical Education and Formation at the World Council of Churches in Geneva, and he also held the position of mission co-ordinator consul for World (London), formerly known as the London Missionary Society.

His involvement in these esteemed organisations reflects his commitment to fostering global unity and promoting the values of his faith.

UCCSA, to which Reverend Sibanda belongs, is a transnational, multi-cultural, and multi-ethnic church denomination that unites believers across five southern African countries: Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

The rich history of Congregationalism in Africa dates back to the arrival of the first missionary of the London Missionary Society, Johannes van der Kemp, at the Cape of Good Hope in 1799. Prominent leaders supporting the church have significantly strengthened its reception and impact in the region.

Reverend Sibanda’s journey as a pastor and his unique experiences with former President Zuma illuminate the multifaceted nature of pastoral work. It is a role that demands deep spirituality, humility, and a commitment to serving others.

Reverend Sibanda embodies these qualities as he diligently carries out his responsibilities, cherishing the privilege of guiding others on their spiritual paths and making a lasting impact on society.