River Valley Properties rallies residents in clean-up drive in Gweru

Midlands Bureau

PROMINENT and River Valley Properties Private Limited Company’s group chief executive officer Dr Smelly Dube today led Gweru residents and Government officials in cleaning parts of Woodlands suburb in the city.

President Mnangagwa launched the national clean-up programme in December 2018 based on moral persuasion urging all citizens to clean their environment between 8am and 10 am on the first Friday of every month.

In an interview, Dr Dube urged residents to embrace high standards of cleanliness within their homes, businesses, and surroundings in a bid to achieve a healthy community.

“Responsibility is not a preserve of the Government alone. We need to be disciplined while disposing of trash so as to continue keeping the environment clean.

“Let’s not dispose of the dirt anywhere but instead use the provided dustbins so as to enable ease in its collection,” she said.