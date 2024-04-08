SA Amapiano sensation Shaun Stylist, Nandipha808 turn up the heat with “Manje Monday” single

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Renowned influencer and creative force Shaun Stylist, hailing from Ekurhuleni in South Africa, is set to ignite the music scene with his latest single, “Manje Monday”.

This dynamic track, a collaboration with the talented Nandipha808 (best known for his work on the viral hit “Mnike”), is poised to showcase Shaun Stylist’s musical prowess like never before.

“Manje Monday” isn’t just a song; it’s a celebration of camaraderie and festivity, particularly spotlighting the tradition of Mogodu Monday in the neighbouring country. Featuring the magnetic vocals of LeeMckrazy and collaborations with artistes Rivalz and Tumilemang_MC, the track exudes an energetic vibe that resonates with audiences worldwide.

With its infectious chant and catchy hook, “Manje Monday” is destined to become the ultimate street anthem, capturing the essence of Monday gatherings with its pulsating rhythm and lively entertainment.

Shaun Stylist’s venture into music is fuelled by a passion for creativity and a desire to connect with his audience on a deeper level. Having previously released hit singles like ‘Oskae Beya Fatshe’ and ‘Uyabizwa’ in 2022, followed by ‘JJ PHAKATHI’ and ‘Nothando’ in 2023, Shaun Stylist has proven himself to be a versatile artiste with a keen eye for innovation.

His decision to delve into the Amapiano scene underscores his commitment to exploring new avenues of artistic expression and cultural resonance.

In addition to his musical endeavours, Shaun Stylist is known for his impeccable sense of style and influence within the creative community. His partnership with Warner Music Africa reflects his dedication to reaching new heights in his music career and providing a platform for emerging talent to thrive.

“I’ve always had a love for music, and my followers have inspired me to pursue it further. With ‘Manje Monday’ and my partnership with Warner Music Africa, I’m excited to share my passion for music with the world and uplift the next generation of stars,” said Shaun Stylist in a statement released by Warner Music. – @mthabisi_mthire