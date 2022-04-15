SA artiste Daliwonga refuses to travel to Byo

Breaking News
The Chronicle

 Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE much-anticipated “Monate Friday with Daliwonga” show has been cancelled.

The show that was supposed to take place at Eyardini tonight was cancelled at the 11th hour as Daliwonga, “refused to travel without his DJ.”

Junior Mbanje of Fife Street Events said they are disappointed at the Abo Mvelo singer for his behaviour.

“Daliwonga will no longer be coming as he refused to travel without his DJ. Any further efforts to have him in Bulawayo were fruitless,” said Junior Mbanje.

Daliwonga is not the first South African act to disappoint fans and Fife Street Events as Amapiano artistes, Sir Trill and Felo Le Tee also failed to attend a show recently. – @eMKlass_49

