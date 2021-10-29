SA gets taste of Dlala Ntethe

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

CLOPAS Sikhosana of the Dlala Ntethe fame is preparing to make his maiden appearance in South Africa tomorrow at a bash that is being held to celebrate Martin “The Big Boss” Sibanda’s 50th birthday.

Sikhosana who travelled to the neighbouring country with Madlela Sikhobokhobo on Wednesday will perform at what is promising to be thriller of a show.

Ever since last year when Sikhosana’s singing talent was discovered through social media, things have been looking up for him as he has been getting bookings with fans going to an extent of building a modern homestead for him in Nkayi. Now, he has received an opportunity to travel outside the country for the first time in his life.

With events now being held on both sides of the Limpopo, music lovers in South Africa will see Sikhosi, as the musician is affectionately known, live in action for the first time.

Madlela said music lovers must expect fireworks from him and Sikhosana.

“Music fans must expect fireworks as we’ve prepared a very special show for them. People must come and see Sikhosana live in action for the very first time. I’m sure they’ll be mesmerised.

“Umdala is very happy to be in South Africa and he’s been receiving so much love from our people,” said Madlela.

The Ngamnanka hit-maker said on his part, he will be performing with a 10-piece band and will deliver his best as he helps celebrate the Big Boss’s 50th birthday.

Besides the Saturday show, the musician is set to stage other shows in South Africa before returning home.

Of late, The Big Boss has regained his mojo in the music business following the release of his latest album, Uyavuma and two singles. He has been holding a number of shows in the neighbouring country where he is based and has been very active on social media promoting his music.

With Obert “Obija” Vundla on bass guitar, fans will surely enjoy The Big Boss’ performance.

The Big Boss said fans will be taken back to when he was still young with songs like Nimncitsheleni, Kulindawo and Donsa.

“I’ll also perform songs from my solo projects where I’ll pick tracks from Bakhuzeni, Konke Sizokulungisa and Uyavuma. I may even surprise fans with my Venda tracks if time permits,” he said.— @themkhust