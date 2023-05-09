Schools ‘sewing’ uniform corruption…use black market rates for fees

Nqobile Tshili

[email protected]

There is a public outcry from parents who are saying most schools are now demanding that a portion of the fees be paid in United States dollars while the remainder can be paid in local currency.

Some schools are demanding that the fee be paid in full in foreign currency yet the Government position is that parents or guardians are free to pay in either local currency or forex. In order to force parents to pay in forex, some schools are using black market exchange rates for those parents who opt to pay the fees in local currency.

The official rate is US$1 to ZW$1 207 while the parallel market rates range between US$1 to $2000 and US$ to $2500.

Parents said schools like Petra College in Bulawayo are using the black market rate for parents who opt to pay local currency in order to force parents to pay the fees in forex.

Petra College’s fees are pegged at US$1 500 a term which parents can pay in local currency using the prevailing black market rate and at Falcon College in Esigodini pupils are paying $11,3 million a term which parents can pay an equivalent in forex.

The college however said those intending to pay in forex should contact its Harare and Bulawayo offices.

At Christian Brothers College parents are said to be paying $4,8 million in local currency and US$1 800.

Some schools have pegged the fees at US$600 a term but those parents who opt to pay in local currency are made to pay an equivalent of US$1 000.

Payment plans are now a previlege for those paying in forex at some schools while those paying in local currency have to pay the fees in full.

Government which says it is concerned about the speculative behaviour by some schools, said it will soon conduct investigations.

Parents said they could not openly speak about the exorbitant fees and that they are being forced to pay in forex as they fear they children could be victimised.

They however said school authorities were conniving with school development committees to sanitise the outrageous fees structures.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said while private schools complement Government efforts to provide education, there is real danger that quality education is becoming a preserve of those with means.

“The issue of commercialisation of education comes into play because these private players in education are in edu-business, meaning they are running those schools like businesses,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said Zimbabwe has allowed private players who have profit motives to run schools hence the commericialisation of education.

Dr Ndlovu said to counter this emerging problem there is a need to deploy more resources towards capacitating public schools so that they provide quality education.

He said failure to capacitate public schools has resulted in Zimbabweans opting for private schools despite the high fees.

“Zimbabweans have silently embraced private education which is expensive hence this public outcry regarding the exorbitant fees,” said Dr Ndlovu.

Primary and Secondary Education communication and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said parents should only pay fees that have been approved by the ministry’s permanent secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela.

“We are very much on alert and we have been waiting for schools to open. We will be conducting an audit to find out what is happening. Remember we have been saying if you receive your fees in US dollars you acquit in US dollars. We are going to have strict audits through our districts, through our provincial structures and expose those who are involved in underhand dealings,” said Mr Ndoro.

He said some of the fees parents are being asked to pay have not been approved by Government and parents should therefore not pay such fees.

“The secretary is the accounting officer and if she has not approved that fees, parents should refuse to pay such fees,” said Mr Ndoro.

He however said while the ministry wants to take action against errant school authorities, at times it is let down by parents who are reluctant to be witnesses when it conducts investigations.

“We understand those challenges and we need parents to join hands with the ministry so that we can curb this scourge. If parents hide that information from us, it becomes very difficult for us to address the problem. So, we need partnerships with parents. You as the media, as the journalists, you are bringing these issues to the fore but when we say we need witnesses to come and assist us even when we have roped in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to deal with those who are unscrupulous, the parents are reluctant to be witnesses.”

Mr Ndoro said there is no school that is above the law and every learning institution should be guided by Government policy. – @nqotshili