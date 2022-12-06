Scott Vincent wins international series Order of Merit

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE professional golfer, Scott Vincent won the Asian Tour International Series Order of Merit after finishing in the top 10 at the Indonesia Masters which ended on Sunday.

The win was the first for the Zimbabwean having previously finished in positions five, seven, 17 and 32. Vincent turned professional in 2015 and played seven matches to win the Order of Merit.

In the Indonesia Masters, the Zimbabwean finished tied in position 10 with four other golfers with a par score of -10 under to top the order of merit.

He had round scores of 71, 70, 67 and 70. The Indonesia Masters was won by Sarit Suwannarut from Thailand.

The Zimbabwean golfer edged Sihwan Kim from the United States of America who played six matches and in third position there was Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand in the order of merit.

His younger brother, Kieran Vincent finished in position 33 having played in four tournaments during the series.

The other Zimbabwean who was ranked in the order of merit is Benjamin Follett-Smith who finished down the pack in position 171 from six tournaments played.

Vincent also finished third on the Asia Tour Order of Merit behind Sihwan Kim and Bio Kim on the leader board to end his season on a high note having won two titles. – @brandon_malvin