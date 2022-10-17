Senior Zacc Commissioner under investigation for corruption

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is this afternoon expected to swear in a tribunal to enquire into the removal from office of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner and spokesperson John Makamure.

In a tweet; Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said Commissioner Makamure faces a cocktail of allegations.

“This afternoon at 1600, State House Harare, His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa will swear in the Tribunal to enquire into the question of removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure of @ZACConline who faces a number of allegations including of a criminal nature,” tweeted Mangwana.