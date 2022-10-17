Breaking News
Senior Zacc Commissioner under investigation ...

Senior Zacc Commissioner under investigation ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Senior Zacc Commissioner under investigation for corruption

17 Oct, 2022 - 11:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Senior Zacc Commissioner under investigation for corruption

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is this afternoon expected to swear in a tribunal to enquire into the removal from office of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner and spokesperson John Makamure.

In a tweet; Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said Commissioner Makamure faces a cocktail of allegations.

“This afternoon at 1600, State House Harare, His Excellency, President @edmnangagwa will swear in the Tribunal to enquire into the question of removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure of @ZACConline who faces a number of allegations including of a criminal nature,” tweeted Mangwana.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting