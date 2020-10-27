SENZO MEYIWA’S FAMILY BELIEVE HIS MURDER MAY HAVE BEEN PREMEDITATED

They held a closed meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele at their Umlazi home on Monday night.

DURBAN – The family of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwasaid they believe the goalkeeper’s killing may have been premeditated.

They held a closed meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele at their Umlazi home on Monday night.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus six years ago.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Meyiwa.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrates Court Tuesday.

Meyiwa family spokesperson Siyabonga Meyiwa said Cele updated them on new developments on the case.

“He has informed us that it was probably a well-organised crime and said there are going to be more people who will be brought to book after the first bunch of people have already been identified.”

Meyiwa added they believed the minister was on the right track on the matter and they would give him space to ensure that he realises justice on behalf of the family.”

‘WE ARE ON THE RIGHT TRACK’

At the same time, Cele said they believed that they were on the right track with investigations looking into the death of Meyiwa.

Police had previously arrested and then released a suspect in the murder case due to insufficient evidence.

Cele said he was confident that they have not made the same mistake: “We are very confident that we are on the right track this time.”

However, as investigations continued into the matter, Cele said they would also depend on information they expect to be given by the suspects.

“Some of the people either already arrested or still going to be arrested and they will tell us what really happened on that particular day.” – ewn