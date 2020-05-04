Shaka bounces back on The Queen

Showbiz Reporter

Likely due to the show’s fast dropping ratings, fan favourite, Sithembiso Khoza who acts as Shaka Khoza on The Queen, a telenovela which airs on Mzansi Magic, is set to make a return on the show.

To also boost the show which is one of Mzansi Magic’s most watched, two more renowned actors, Jessica Nkosi and Menzi Ngubane have been added.

In recent weeks, especially with the sudden departure of another loved character Kea (Dineo Mokoetsi-Langa), the show’s viewers have been expressing discontent with the show saying it has become a bore.

Announcing the news this past weekend, Mzansi Magic confirmed Shaka’s return which has been taken as a joke by some who are in disbelief.

The channel however did not state how Shaka, who was suffocated to death by his brother Kagiso, will resurrect.

“The Queen has been entertaining Mzansi Magic viewers for close to four years and will no doubt, continue to offer edgy storytelling about the dilemmas faced by the horrifyingly cold-blooded Khoza family.

“We are excited that one of the channel’s most loved telenovelas is set to feature South African legends as they showcase their craft and add even greater authenticity and flavour to the story,” said Mzansi Magic in a statement.

The Queen’s production company, Ferguson Films, said Nkosi and Ngubane, who left another Mzansi Magic drama series, Isibaya, barely two months ago, were among the five faces who will be introduced in season five.

“We can confirm that we have five new leads coming on board, and one return that we like to call the comeback kid — that’s SK Khoza. “We will be introducing a new family in season five — a father and two daughters — who are going to be a thorn in someone’s flesh!” said the show’s executive producer Connie Ferguson.

This new family will likely be replacing that of the Mabuza’s after Gracious “T-Gom” Mabuza’s (Rami Chuene) departure recently.

For months, the Fergusons have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons because of the mass exodus of actors, most who have seemingly left on a bad note. This exodus has not done them any good as they, for the longest of times, have failed to find suitable replacements, resulting in the show’s ratings dropping significantly.

Speaking to Channel24, Shona Ferguson, the co-executive producer of The Queen, admitted that there had been a negative narrative driven around some of the people who have left the show. He however said people must know that characters come and go.

“I suppose that is testament to how invested people are in our characters and our stories, and more importantly in the show itself, The Queen. The reality is that in the nature of story-telling, especially in long form, characters come and go.

“Some are designed to stay for a foreseeable future and some to serve a specific story arc, exit and maybe return at a later stage, depending on how the story develops. This is the case with all shows, and is not exclusive to The Queen,” Shona told Channel24.

Either way, the Fergusons have been given another go at the show as they have been given the green light to produce Season 5 of the show by MultiChoice.