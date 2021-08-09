Shootout six armed gang linked to Bulawayo robberies

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

SIX armed robbers who were involved in a shootout with police on Saturday in Bulawayo, are part of a gang that raided Choppies Parklands Supermarket and Access Finance in the city, getting away with nearly US$300 000 and R1 million.

Police yesterday identified the six-armed robbers as Anorld Mpofu alias Tsano (39) and Thamsanqa Mpofu, who were killed on the scene, while Nomore Hove (39), Nkosilathi Ncube (42) were injured. Brian Nkomo (31) and Mthokozisi Moyo (37) make up the rest of those arrested.

The suspected armed robbers were killed during a shootout with police who had cornered them during an attempted robbery at a house in Fourwinds suburb.

Police said the armed robbers came from South Africa, which was their hideout after committing crimes in the city.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects are responsible for two highly organised armed robberies in Bulawayo in March and May this year.

“The suspects cleared two-armed robbery cases which include, one which occurred on 10 March 2021 at Access Finance Bureau De Change where US$246 682, R947 169, BWP1 000, EURO 100 and $11 404 cash were stolen and the other case which occurred on 27 May 2021 at Choppies Supermarket Parklands, Bulawayo in which $ 194 287, US$11 315, R35 595 and BWP 250 cash were stolen,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

During the robberies, the suspects disarmed private security at Access Finance and Choppies showing how organised they were.

Following an increase in armed robbery cases, police changed tactics and deployed specialised units to armed robbery hotspots across the country. They also engaged the business community and private security companies as a measure to arrest the increase in armed robberies.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the tactics are now paying dividends.

“Police received information that the suspects who had travelled all the way from South Africa were committing robbery at the complainant’s homestead in Fourwinds, Bulawayo. A crack team comprising detectives and members of the Support Unit responded and went to the complainant’s house,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Upon arrival of the crack team, the suspects started to shoot randomly towards the police and a shootout ensued. As a result, Anorld Mpofu alias Tsano (39) and Thamsanqa Mpofu died at the scene during the shootout, while Nomore Hove and Nkosilathi Ncube were injured. The deceased and injured suspects were referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem and treatment respectively.”

At the scene of the incident, blood that had been spilt during the violent encounter was still splattered around the yard of the house in the suburb. Police had reportedly impounded two cars from the robbers, a Golf GTI and a Mark X, both with Zimbabwean number plates.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police recovered an FN Browning pistol with 11 rounds, CZ pistol with 10 rounds, CZ pistol with 14 rounds and revolver with five rounds.

He said police had continued to record success in dealing with armed robbers following the arrest of Bongani Mpofu (33) and Dalibuhle Ndlovu (37) in connection with several robbery cases in and around Bulawayo between 23 December 2020 and 13 May 2021.

“The police arrested the two at a police roadblock in Makhado, Beitbridge after receiving information that the duo was heading to South Africa to evade arrest.

“The two and their accomplices who are still at large, cleared four robbery cases, which include a robbery case which occurred on 23 December 2020 in North End, Bulawayo in which US$36 cash, cellphones and other valuables were stolen.

“Another robbery case which occurred on 15 March 2021 in Malindela, Bulawayo where US$700 cash, a laptop and cellphones were stolen, a robbery case which occurred on 22 March 2021 in which the suspects disarmed a security guard at Fools Mine in Hope Fountain, Bulawayo before stealing US$20 and ZWL$1 000 cash, 0.38 special Rossi Revolver with 3 rounds, cellphones, a laptop and shoes, and a robbery case which occurred on 13 May 2021 in Zvishavane, in which the suspects robbed the complainant of four blankets, ZAR 400, digital scale, and other valuables,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said they are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of other members of the gang who include, Fortunate Ndlovu, Derick Nkomo, Khanyihle, Xoximpilo, Ackim, Nicho and Easter.

“Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station or National Complaints Desk on 242 703631. The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified operations to account for all armed robbery syndicates and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. — Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi.