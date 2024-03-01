Simbisa Brands declares US$0,62 interim dividend per share, US$174 277 to Employee Share Trust

Senior Business Writer

QUICK service restaurant Simbisa Brands Limited’s board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of US$0,62 per share and a further dividend of US$174 277 to the Simbisa Employee Share Trust.

The interim dividend for the period under review declined by 29,5 percent to US$0,62 from US$0,88 declared during the same period in the previous year.

“The dividend will be payable in US dollars on or about March 20, 2024 to shareholders registered in the books of the company at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

“The last day to trade cum-dividend is March 12, 2024 and the ex-dividend date is March 13, 2024,” the group said in its interim financial for the half year ended December 31, 2023.