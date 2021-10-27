Smooth sailing as Zanu-PF People’s Conference begins

Mashudu Netsianda/ Patrick Chitumba, Senior Reporters

The party’s Politburo and Central Committee meetings will be held at the party’s headquarters in Harare today and tomorrow. On Friday and Saturday the conference will take place at Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) in Mashonaland Central province while delegates from the provinces will congregate at selected venues where they will follow proceedings.

In line with Covid-19 health regulations, delegates are expected to produce their valid Covid-19 vaccination certificates before accreditation.

The annual party indaba takes place at a time when Government under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is rolling out a number of initiatives to revive the economy as part of a transformative drive towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

In separate interviews, the ruling party’s provincial leadership in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces said they were now ready to host delegates from various districts in their provinces.

Unlike in the past, this time provinces have mobilised their own resources.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Cde Obert Msindo said the province was ready for the conference.

“We are now ready to host delegates as Bulawayo Province and we have 101 accredited delegates. We also have security and other service providers which brings our total number to 279,” he said.

Cde Msindo said they have secured enough food for the delegates during their three-day gathering. The party secured eight cows to feed the delegates.

When a Chronicle news crew visited the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Hall 2, the venue where Bulawayo delegates will be virtually following the proceedings from the main venue, technical people were busy mounting the information communication technology (ICT) equipment.

Bulawayo Zanu-PF head of ICT and also chief director of events Cde Matthew Mutavayi said they have done the final test runs of network platforms for the live feed for live streaming and were satisfied with connectivity.

“We are on top of the situation and happy with connectivity as we want to make sure that delegates have a smooth virtual experience of the conference. In terms of power backup, we are working with Zesa and the Department of Public Works to ensure there is uninterrupted supply,” he said.

The ruling party’s provincial chairperson for Matabeleland North Cde Richard Moyo said about 400 delegates will converge at Lupane State University (LSU) where they will follow the proceedings from Bindura.

“We are ready to receive delegates on Thursday ahead of the official opening of the conference by our First Secretary, His Excellency President Mnangagwa. We have about 400 delegates who will be following the main event virtually between Friday and Saturday and departing to their respective homes on Sunday,” he said.

“Our ICT was tested and there is good connectivity and we have technical teams on standby. There is enough food for delegates and one of our Central Committee members Cde Clifford Sibanda donated five beasts while Cde Jacob Mudenda and Minister Sithembiso Nyoni gave us one beast each.”

Cde Moyo said delegates will be accommodated at Lupane Centre and Hwange Safari Lodge.

The ruling party’s acting chairperson for Matabeleland South Cde Never Khanye said they will hold a final meeting today at Mzingwane High School in Esigodini.

“Everything is ready and tomorrow (today) we will have a final meeting to polish up, but everything is in place and we are expecting about 200 delegates including service providers. The travelling date for delegates in Thursday and they will be staying in Bulawayo and Esigodini,” he said.

“We secured 16 beasts and we took five to Bindura and we will slaughter four to feed the delegates. In terms of ICT connectivity it’s perfect and the picture quality is also good.”

Over 250 delegates will gather at the Midlands State University (MSU) in Gweru where they will follow the virtual proceedings in Bindura.

As of yesterday, 250 delegates had been accredited in line with Covid-19 health regulations where they were asked to produce their valid Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said it’s all systems go.

“As Midlands Province, we are ready for the Zanu-PF National People’s Conference which is going to be held at Midlands State University. Tomorrow (today), we are expecting to wind off the accreditation process where we will do the accreditation of service chiefs and other ancillary services. All of those who have been accredited were made to produce Covid-19 vaccinations certificates in line with the Covid-19 health regulations to mitigate against the spread of the virus,” he said.

Eng Ncube said the MSU auditorium proved to be a wise decision since it is very big and open adding that delegates will be observe social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of masks.

He said engineers had successfully managed to do a dry run linking up with visuals and sound from engineers at BUSE.

President Mnangagwa will officially address delegates from the main venue on Friday.

The conference will discuss, among other issues, the state of the party, state of the economy, food security and nutrition, social services and poverty eradication, macroeconomic stability and reengagement, infrastructure development and utilities as well as value addition and beneficiation.

The annual Indaba is coming at a time the country has embarked on rapid modernisation in terms of infrastructure development, industrialisation and economic growth in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision for an upper middle-income economy by 2030. – @mashnets