Solusi, Easy Go in student driver’s licences deal

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

SOLUSI University has entered into a partnership with EasyGo Driving School that will see students from the institution acquiring driver’s licences as part of their degree programmes.

EasyGo Driving School is a subsidiary of Government-owned CMED and it will offer oral and practical lessons to all classes at the university before students undergo VID road tests.

The arrangement will also benefit the local community and five schools, Solusi Adventist High, Maranatha High, Bulawayo Adventist High, Tshabanda Adventist High and Tsholotsho High.

It is part of the university’s 5.0 initiative under the Students’ Affairs Department, which created a driving lessons hub for the university.

The partnership was launched on Monday at Solusi University, with participating schools and the community in attendance.

Chairperson of the Solusi Driving Lessons Hub Dr Herbert Ndlovu said the idea came after realising that the local community was struggling to attain driver’s licences due to the distance from Bulawayo.

He said the long-term idea is to have the university owning a registered driving school with qualified instructors and a fleet.

“This initiative is in line with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development’s 5.0 system, where university degrees must embrace innovation in order to contribute to the turnaround of our economy.

Our university degree programmes will incorporate a licence for every student that graduates at Solusi University. The Government through the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development is emphasising on Education 5.0 by promoting practical courses to enhance student competences,” said Dr Ndlovu.

He said driver’s licences were no longer a luxury as most employers now required them when employing, hence the university had to be proactive to meet this requirement.

EasyGo Driving School manager Mr Edmund Useiwebvu hailed the university for coming up with this idea and urged other universities to follow suit.

“This is a very important programme we are launching here. We have people who are driving vehicles on our roads and some of them are just movers of vehicles and not drivers. Drivers are those who have gone through full training in all stages from a leaner’s licence and practical lessons under qualified instructors until they go for a competence test,” said Mr Useiwebvu.

He said the partnership will help attain Government’s objective of producing complete professionals that are ready to make an impact.

Mr Useiwebvu said many university graduates struggle to get licences once they’re offered jobs which require a driver’s licence resulting in some acquiring them by corrupt means.

“Let us utilise this opportunity availed by the co-operating partners while you are still here. There can be no short-cuts because your employer will want a fully trained driver, not someone with no practical knowledge, so let us get through the whole process now so that you benefit in future. This will reduce pressure of attaining a licence through bogus means,” he said.

Mr Useiwebvu said the driving school is playing a critical role in the development of the country as it trains all Government drivers.

He said they have since trained a number of Agritex extension workers to help boost the country’s agriculture sector.

“In August 2020, the Government through the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development contracted EasyGo to train Agritex and veterinary officers. Out of about 4 000 of them we have trained 3 248 and all of them have gone through VID and have been certified as licensed motorcycle drivers.

These people are already on the field and are contributing positively towards the growth of agriculture and the national Growth Domestic Product,” he said.

He said the driving school is also working with agriculture colleges to train agriculture extension students in motorcycle riding so that when they graduate they are ready to be deployed in the field.

He bemoaned the high rate of accidents on the country’s roads which are claiming too many lives.

“Between January and September 2021, we recorded 31 068 accidents and they have resulted in 1 276 deaths. It’s sad because this is a 26 percent increase from 2020.

As prospective drivers, we have to be worried and concerned. When you are on the road you are not driving your vehicle only, but other vehicles on the road and you have to be competent,” he said.

VID chief inspector for Bulawayo Mr Shelton Muzori urged prospective drivers not to take short-cuts when applying for licences as that contributes to accidents. — @themkhust