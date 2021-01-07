SRC gives Warriors green light for Chan participation

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has given the Warriors permission to participate in the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament that gets underway in Cameroon on January 16.

In a statement, Zifa said it had been cleared for the rescheduled tournament, which was originally slated to run between April 4-25 last year.

“Zifa advises the nation that our application to proceed with participation at the Chan tournament has been approved by the SRC. This follows the government’s recent suspension of all sporting activities in a national effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“The team is still in camp, self-isolating, after recording 15 positive tests for Covid-19. Players and officials who tested positive on December 28, 2020, will be tested again on January 10. We wish all those who tested positive a swift recovery,” wrote Zifa.

According to the statement, the Warriors should leave for the competition next Wednesday.

“The delegation departs for Cameroon on 13 January 2021. Zifa appeals to all stakeholders to remain vigilant in the face of a renewed covid-19 threat. Please observe all health and safety guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“We wish our Warriors all the best and we hope they will prevail in Cameroon. association would like to acknowledge and thank the SRC for swift processing of our request to keep our preparations for the important assignment on track.”

Warriors squad for Chan

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simba Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi)

Defenders: Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Tafadzwa Jaravani (CAPS Utd), Ian Nekati (Chicken inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Carlos Mavhurume (CAPS Utd), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Talent Chamboko (Manica Diamonds)

Midfielders: Richard Hachiro (CAPS Utd), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS Utd), Shadreck Nyahwa (Byo (Chiefs), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi), Leeroy Mavunga (CAPS Utd), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Denver Mukamba (Ngezi)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken inn), Tawanda Nyamandwe (Manica Diamonds), Farawo Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs)

On Standby

Defenders: Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye (CAPS United)

Midfielders: Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Phineas Bhamusi (CAPS United), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS United) Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn)

Strikers: Thomas Chideu (Harare City)

[email protected]