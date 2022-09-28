Stage set for roast of Temba Mliswa

The Chronicle

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

It’s all systems go for the Shoko Roast that will see Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa being subjected to a roast by comedians on Friday.

Notable personalities that include Kikky Badass, Vimbai Zimuto, Lorraine Guyo, Carl Joshua Ncube and Prophet Madungwe will be on the roast panel.

Organisers said the event which will be held at the Reps Theatre in Harare promises a night of tears and laughter.

“The second edition of the Shoko Roast presented by Simuka Comedy promises a night of tears and laughter with outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa at the centre stage of the roast. Comedy lovers will be in for a two-hour rib-cracking treat,” organisers said.

Doc Vikela who will be the roast master for the evening said: “The roast is an extraordinary event where we use satire collaboratively with Magamba Network and Simuka Comedy.”

“This year is a no-holds-barred show and it’s going to be the epitome of things that cannot be said in front of a live audience and those things will never be repeated again. Even if people try, they won’t outdo what’s going to happen this year. It’s fireworks!”

The Shoko Festival is ongoing with performances expected from Zimdancehall star Freeman, Hip-hop sensation Voltz JT, sassy Hip-hop queen Kikky Badass, rap Sungura pioneer Tanto Wavie, Brian Jeck from Chegutu, and Bulawayo-based rapper Luminous among many other artistes. – @SeehYvonne

