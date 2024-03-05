Star Danger shines at Beitbridge Superstar 2024 Talent Show

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Beitbridge Superstar 2024 Talent Show, hosted by Donzvo Entertainment on Saturday, was a historic event that showcased the talent and energy of 13 young contestants. The theme of the show was “Say no to drugs”, a message that resonated with the audience and the guest performers.

The winner of the show was Bilton Chanakira, also known as Star Danger, a rapper who impressed the judges and the crowd with his skills and charisma. He was followed by Thunder Warriors, a gospel duo, and Brighton Siziba, also known as The Plug, a hip hop artiste.

The judges were Apostle Christlike Spears, Lloyd Mocheke, also known as Lepricon, and Faith Dube. They had a tough task of choosing the best among the talented contestants. The guest performers were Elder Thomas from Harare, Bhadilah, August King, Prince Adre, The Light of God Gospel Choir, and The Mtetengwe traditional dance group. They added to the excitement and entertainment of the night, with Bhadilah Fosti making a dramatic entrance in the style of the Undertaker.

DJ Shimza, the founder of the Beitbridge Superstar 2024 Talent Show, said the event was a memorable one.

“With the skilled judges, enthusiastic crowd, and talented guest performers, it was a night of excitement and entertainment. All the performers delivered top-notch performances, making the show a success. It was truly a night to remember, and the memories will last a lifetime.

“The event’s purpose is to engage the community and local businesses in promoting local talent and keeping the youth off drugs,” said DJ Shimza.

The Guest of Honour, Honourable Tinashe Mushipe, praised the event and its anti-drug message.

“This event is in line with the President’s vision for the country to become drug-free. I’m pleased to pledge my support for Star Danger, the winner, by paying for their first album.”

Honourable Thusani Ndou of Beitbridge West Constituency also expressed his happiness with the event and its impact.

“Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ (a country is built by its people). People must stand up for themselves and fight against drug abuse, in support of the President’s vision towards drug abuse prevention.”

