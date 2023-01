Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

POLICE in Zvishavane are investigating a shooting incident that left a 27-year-old in hospital fighting for his life.

In a tweet, police said the complainant was shot by an unknown suspect while walking with his friend along a strip road near Dadaya High School.

He was shot in the stomach and was rushed to a local hospital in Zvishavane where he is getting treatment.

