Strive Masiyiwa quits Econet

25 Feb, 2022
The Chronicle

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

ECONET founder Mr Strive Masiyiwa has stepped down from the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited board.

Mr Masiyiwa had been on the board since the founding of the company in 1993.

In a statement, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe group company secretary Mr Charles Banda said Mr Masiyiwa retired on 1 February.

“The board of director of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited would like to announce that Mr Strive Masiyiwa has retired from the board with effect from 1 February 2022.

“It is through his dedication and perseverance that the company has grown to become one of Zimbabwe’s largest and most successful business”.

