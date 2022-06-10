Supersport United dump Mahachi

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOUTH African Premier Soccer League side SuperSport United say they will not renew the contract of Kudakwashe Mahachi when it expires at the end of this month.

SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews told Skepe Matsebane on Power Sport Extra that Mahachi remains suspended over his alleged abuse of his infant son.

“He’s on suspension.

I’ve met him personally and his lawyer and we’ve just decided that from our part as a football club this is a serious matter that he needs to go and attend to, and see to his family and his priorities,” said Matthews.

“We suspended him from all football activities.

His contract expires on the 30th of June, so there won’t really be any further action on our part.

We’ve encouraged him to focus on clearing his name and making sure his child gets the best rehabilitation care as possible, given the current situation.

“That is something you’d need to speak to Kuda about.

But from a club perspective, his contract expires at the end of the month, it won’t be renewed.

He remains on suspension until all these issues between himself and his personal family situation are resolved.”

Mahachi was forced to return home after being suspended by SuperSport United.

He is alleged to have scalded his four-year-old son Diego with boiling water as punishment.

The child’s horrific injuries did not receive timely medical attention.

The 28-year-old forward has been at SuperSport United since 2019 when he joined from South African giants Orlando Pirates.

He also played for Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows.

The Zimbabwe international struggled to get regular game time last season making just nine appearances.

His last appearance for SuperSport United was on 21 February in a 1-2 loss against Maritzburg United.

The Warriors’ striker has been in South Africa since 2014.

– @innocentskizoe