Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards to grow beyond Matabeleland

Mthabisi Tshuma/Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporters

Organisers of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) have announced that the sixth edition will run over last year’s edition as pre-events will be held to ensure that the awards ceremony grows beyond the Matabeleland region.

Touted as the City of Kings and Queens most glamorous and prestigious awards, the award ceremony is set to be held on November 5.

In a statement released yesterday, the RoilBAA organisers said they will continue to raise standards in holding the event which has turned out to be a nationally-recognised gathering.

“As was the case in previous years, this year’s arts awards will not be a one-night showcase.

Several pre-award show events have been scheduled as part of the build-up toward the main spectacle on 5 November.

Dates for the pre-award events will be announced in due course,” read part of the statement.

Artistes have been advised to warm up to change on a number of categories, something the organisers argue was done through consultations with interested parties.

“In addition, there will be a slight change to some categories and awards this year.

This comes after organisers engaged one of the RoilBAAs’ key stakeholders, the artistes, and took their invaluable input on board.

“The public is therefore, advised to keep checking our social media platforms and website for the full list of awards that will be on offer this year,” said Roil BAA organisers.

The nomination process is set to start on July 1 and end on August 31.

This will signal the beginning of the journey towards the 2022 RoilBAAs.

Only works made between August 15, 2021, and July 1, 2022, will be considered.

Last year, the awards went a notch further in terms of prizes, something that saw the People’s Choice Award which was bagged by gospel sensation Mai Mwamuka being sponsored with a house stand.

South Africa-based DJ Zandimaz won the Song of the Year award while Sandra Sibanda was honoured with the Newcomer of the Year gong.

Msiz’kay and Vuyo Brown emerged tops in the Outstating Male Artist of the Year and Outstanding Female Artist of the Year awards, respectively.

German-based Zimbabwean rapper Awa was crowned winner of the Outstanding Hip-Hop Artist, while the Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Act went to Mawiza.

Other winners in different categories included Vusa Mkhaya, Thandy Dhlana, Insimbi ZeZhwane, Geek Twinz and DJ Mzoe among others.

