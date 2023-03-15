Take Money off to Mexico

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TOP Zimbabwean female boxer Kudakwashe Chiwandire is expected to arrive in Mexico today, hopeful of shrugging off fatigue ahead of her Saturday fight against Yeimi Yamleth Mercardo.

Chiwandire left Harare on Monday via South Africa. She had a lengthy stopover in France yesterday and will arrive today in Mexico.

The Zimbabwean pugilist’s departure for Mexico was delayed by her opponent’s camp which took a long time to release documents that were needed to process the visa.

Ideally, Chiwandire, who has been in camp since the beginning of February needed at least 10 days in Mexico before taking to the ring for the ultimate World Boxing Council (WBC) Gold belt against the WBC Super Bantamweight world champion Mercado

In an interview from France yesterday, Chiwandire said she is looking forward to the bill.

“My focus is on the fight. I’ve worked hard to be where I am and I’ll not be easily distracted. I think the stopovers we’ve had in South Africa and France have given me time to relax a little bit,” said Chiwandire.

World Boxing Council super-bantamweight interim title holder’s trainer and manager Clyde Musonda said they prepared Chiwandire to deal with “dirty tactics” that may arise before the fight and focus on her boxing.

“First, there was a delay in signing contracts so that the fight date was confirmed and then it followed with us taking off late. We didn’t have control because they’re hosting and they delayed releasing documents for visa application. There have been a lot of changes to what was agreed on and we’re not worried about that, we’ve told Chiwandire to remain focused on the fight and let us handle the rest,” said Musonda.

Known by her stage name “Take Money”, Chiwandire is on record saying she is aiming to knock out Mercado right in front of her home fans.

“I know the fight will be difficult, but I’ve got some tricks under my sleeve. I’ve watched her games, analysed them and I know what’s required of me to win the games. What I know is that she won’t last 10 rounds,” said Chiwandire.

The Zimbabwean boxer got a shot at the WBC Gold belt after defeating Mexican challenger Zulina Munoz at the Harare International Conference Centre last year in October.

Winning against Munoz lifted Chiwandire’s ratings to sixth out of 168.

Chiwandire’s WBC Gold Belt opponent is ranked second in the world.

