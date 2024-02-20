TelOne unveils team

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

IT was all glitz and glamour as Gweru-based Premier Soccer League Telone FC held a fundraising dinner, players and kit unveiling ceremony at the Village Lodge over the weekend.

The Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Owen Ncube officiated at the ceremony that saw the unveiling of new signings namely, Matripples Muleya (goalkeeper on loan from Triangle United FC), Eriya Mafirenyika (defender from Triangle United FC), Polyster Shoko (defender from Sheasham FC), Hugh Chikosi (midfielder from Simba Bhora FC), Aubrey Nyandoro (striker from ZPC Munyati), Lloyd Gwerina (attacking midfielder from ZPC Munyati FC), Admire Dzimbunu (defender from MWOS FC) and Washington Navaya (striker from Highlanders FC).

Minisiter Ncube said TelOne FC, was born in the City of Gweru, which has become its home for the past seven years.

“I urge you to apply professional and modern approaches to the management of the game of football. Cases of sexual harassment in sports have been in the spotlight as much as failure to account for resources earmarked for team development. Let us all stay away from drug and substance abuse as it is illegal and a punishable offence,” he said.

Minister Ncube said TelOne has already made a financial commitment of US$800 000 towards TelOne FC, the amount he said is not enough to sustain the club in top-flight football for a season.

Telone FC president Oscah Nduwure expressed gratitude to each and every one who has supported the team throughout the years.

“It is your unwavering dedication and passion that has allowed us to reach new heights and establish ourselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Zimbabwean football arena. I stand before you today to affirm our commitment to deliver excellence. We have been working hard in the background to ensure that we build a professional outfit and we are pleased with the technical team that we have lined up as well as the team that we have built,” he said.

Nduwure also presented Tendai Chikuni as the head coach an experienced coach who has worked with Shabanie Mine FC, FC Platinum, Chapungu, ZPC Munyati FC and Ngezi Platinum FC.

“He joined TelOne FC in 2021 and showed tact and dexterity throughout the season leading to the team’s promotion to the premier soccer league,” he said.

“To our new players, I would want to extend a warm welcome to you as you are joining a club with a bright future where talent is nurtured, where dreams are realised, and where legends are made.

“We have a strong belief in your abilities and the unique qualities you are bringing to our team. We are confident that you will make an immediate impact and become an integral part of our success story.”