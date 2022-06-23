The power of a name

Mark 3:17

James and John (the sons of Zebedee, but Jesus nicknamed them “Sons of Thunder”), (NLT) What does Your Name Mean?

Have you ever thought about what your name means? If not, I strongly suggest that you do some research.

Your name allows something spiritual to follow you, a spiritual environment.

So, depending on what your name is you will attract either the demonic realm or the Holy Spirit.

Parents have a responsibility to name their children according to what God would say about them, a name that has a positive meaning.

Many parents name their children after certain celebrities or after someone that they call their role model, without ever looking up the meaning of that name.

A child can be given a name that disturbs the destiny and purpose God has in store for him/her.

So examine carefully and give a child a name which prophesies positive things.

The meaning of your name can be your limitation and if left unchanged, your downfall.

What is your surname?

Your surname is as important as your first name! It is also a name, and can allow curses to come upon you.

It is not easy to change surnames so we pray and break the spirit behind that surname and we pray for you but negative first names should be changed.

You can even engage the services of a lawyer to assist you.

Be careful of nicknames

Nicknames for children become as loveable and appealing and deeply engrained.

For this reason we must wisely consider what names we give to one another, and what names we choose for our children.

Good and bad, the words we hear and the names we’re called, have such a great impact on our hearts and lives.

Do not just embrace anything that your friends and family call you.

We read of the brothers in the Bible who were nicknamed the sons of thunder by Jesus.

Nicknames are spiritual too.

We see in the name that was given, it bore witness to the fiery zeal of the sons of Zebedee, in their wish to call down fire from heaven on the Samaritans.

Many nicknames belittle the person that they are given to, so we need to reject certain nicknames given to us or our family members.