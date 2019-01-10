Today’s SMS/WhatsApp reader feedback

Response to “Zanu-PF MPs forgo vehicles”.

Well done! Parliament should immediately reverse the decision to buy cars and channel the funds towards the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

– Butroes.

Response to “President lays out 2019 vision”.

That’s the way to go. Zimbabwe cannot live in isolation.

It needs to engage with other countries.

It is, therefore, essential for President Mnangagwa to move around and engage with other international leaders for the betterment of Zimbabwe and its citizens.

– Paidamoyo Mutsvairo.

Responses to “President commends civil servants for showing maturity”.

As long as Government is willing to engage civil servants on the way forward to address the economic challenges pressing them, civil servants will show maturity.

The President has promised to ensure that earnings value is restored as a matter of urgency.

— Derick Tsimba.

Strikes do not yield anything except making all parties suffer.

For civil servants, dialogue is the way to go.

— Betty Gatsi.

Response to “Govt suspends duty on commodities”.

This is a very commendable initiative by the Government.

You have our full support.

We hope that it will help with the issue of price hikes because people won’t have excuses about paying duty.

— Maromo.