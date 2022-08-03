Toll gate fees increased

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has with effect from today slightly adjusted tolling fees in local currency but they remain unchanged in foreign currency.

According to the new tariffs, which are in line with Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, tolling fees for light motor vehicles are now pegged at $860 up from $700 and mini-buses will be charged $1 290 up from $1 050.

Buses, haulage trucks and heavy vehicles will fork out $1 720, $4 300 and $2 150 respectively.

The statement said the residential discount term is now pegged at $17 200 up from $14 000.

In June, Zinara board chairperson, Dr George Manyaya told parliamentarians and other stakeholders during a workshop in Bulawayo on the progress made in the fight against corruption that $7 billion has been set aside for the upgrading of all tollgates across the country as part of efforts to plug revenue leakages and improve efficiency.

Most tollgates across the country had been subject to lax systems resulting in some errant motorists passing through without paying toll fees including delays to few access points.