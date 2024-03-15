Top performing Ministers list out!
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
MINISTER of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka is one of the top performing Ministers for the second year running, while Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni was the best Secretary for Provincial Affairs.
President Mnangagwa presided over the announcement of the 2023 performance evaluation results and signing of performance contracts for senior public officials for Fiscal year 2024 at the State House in Harare.
The President is the guest of honour.
Dr Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet announced the evaluation results for fiscal year 2023 Performance Contracts.
Below is the full list of the Top Performers:
Cabinet Ministers
1st Dr Anxious Masuka Minister of Agriculture
2nd Place Prof A Murwira Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
Permanent Secretaries
1st Place Prof F Tagwira- Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
2nd Place Mavis Sibanda -Ministry of Women Affairs
Ministers of Provincial Affairs
1st Place O. Ncube – Midlands Province
2nd Place Dr M. Chombo- Mashonaland West Province
Secretaries of Provincial Affairs
1st Place P. Nyoni Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
2nd Place M. Senza Midlands Province
Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions
Best Performer: Ms S. Tongogara Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC)
1st Runner Up: Mrs. E. Zember National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)
Chief Executive Officers/ Town Clerks for Urban Local Authorities
Best Performer: Eng. E. Mukaratirwa Masvingo City Council
1st Runner Up: Mr R. Dube – Victoria Falls City Council
2nd Runner Up: Dr. S Nyakudya – Mvurwi Town Council
Mayors for Urban Local Authorities
Best Performer: T. Samhu – Mvurwi Town Council
1st Runner Up: A. Zinhanga – Kwekwe City Council
2nd Runner Up: Alderman S Ndlovu – Plumtree Town Council
Rural local Authorities
Chief Executive Officers for Rural Authorities
Best Performer: 1. A. Mawonde – Mhondoro – Ngezi
1st Runner Up: T. Matavire Chivi Rural District Council
Chairpersons for Rural District Councils
Best Performer: E. P Chengeta – Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural Council
1st Runner Up: J. Gwanzura – Marondera Rural District Council
2nd Runner: H. Muzaeni – Mutare Rural District Council.
Chief Executive Officers for State Owned Enterprises
Best Performer: Mr T. Mhiko Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)
1st Runner Up: Eng. Q Kanhukamwe – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
2nd Runner Up: Eng. S. Marume – Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF)
Chairpersons for State Owned Enterprises
Best Performer: Mr I. Craig – Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)
1st Runner Up: Eng. F. Maviya – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)
2nd Runner Up: Ms C. Mlambo – ZimTrade
Comments