Top performing Ministers list out!

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

MINISTER of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka is one of the top performing Ministers for the second year running, while Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni was the best Secretary for Provincial Affairs.

President Mnangagwa presided over the announcement of the 2023 performance evaluation results and signing of performance contracts for senior public officials for Fiscal year 2024 at the State House in Harare.

The President is the guest of honour.

Dr Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet announced the evaluation results for fiscal year 2023 Performance Contracts.

Below is the full list of the Top Performers:

Cabinet Ministers

 

1st Dr Anxious Masuka Minister of Agriculture 

Presenting Mnangagwa presents an award to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka is one of the top performing Ministers for the second year running. Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi look on.

2nd Place Prof A Murwira Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

 

Permanent Secretaries

1st Place Prof F Tagwira- Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

2nd Place Mavis Sibanda -Ministry of Women Affairs  

 

 

Ministers of Provincial Affairs

1st Place O. Ncube – Midlands Province

 

President Mnangagwa presenting an award to Midlands Province Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Owen Ncube as the Best Performing Provinical Minister at State House in Harare on Friday. Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi look on.

2nd Place Dr M. Chombo- Mashonaland West Province

 

 

Secretaries of Provincial Affairs

1st Place P. Nyoni Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

President Mnangagwa presenting an award to Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni as the Best Performing Secretary for Provincial Affairs. Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi look on.

 

2nd Place M. Senza Midlands Province

 

 

Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions

Best Performer: Ms S. Tongogara Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC)

1st Runner Up: Mrs. E. Zember National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)

 

 

Chief Executive Officers/ Town Clerks for Urban Local Authorities

Best Performer: Eng. E. Mukaratirwa Masvingo City Council

1st Runner Up: Mr R. Dube – Victoria Falls City Council

2nd Runner Up: Dr. S Nyakudya – Mvurwi Town Council

 

 

Mayors for Urban Local Authorities

Best Performer: T. Samhu – Mvurwi Town Council

1st Runner Up: A. Zinhanga – Kwekwe City Council

2nd Runner Up: Alderman S Ndlovu – Plumtree Town Council

 

 

Rural local Authorities

Chief Executive Officers for Rural Authorities 

Best Performer: 1. A. Mawonde – Mhondoro – Ngezi

1st Runner Up: T. Matavire Chivi Rural District Council

 

 

Chairpersons for Rural District Councils

Best Performer: E. P Chengeta – Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural Council

1st Runner Up: J. Gwanzura – Marondera Rural District Council

2nd Runner: H. Muzaeni – Mutare Rural District Council.

 

Chief Executive Officers for State Owned Enterprises

Best Performer: Mr T. Mhiko Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)

President Mnangagwa presenting an award to Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) chief executive officer, Mr Tinotenda Mhiko for being the Best Performer among the Chief Executive Officers for State Owned Enterprises.  Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi look on.

 

1st Runner Up: Eng. Q Kanhukamwe – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)

2nd Runner Up: Eng. S. Marume – Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF)

 

Chairpersons for State Owned Enterprises

Best Performer: Mr I. Craig – Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)

1st Runner Up: Eng. F. Maviya – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)

2nd Runner Up: Ms C. Mlambo – ZimTrade

 

 

 

