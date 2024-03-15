Top performing Ministers list out!

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

MINISTER of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka is one of the top performing Ministers for the second year running, while Bulawayo Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni was the best Secretary for Provincial Affairs.

President Mnangagwa presided over the announcement of the 2023 performance evaluation results and signing of performance contracts for senior public officials for Fiscal year 2024 at the State House in Harare.

The President is the guest of honour.

Dr Martin Rushwaya, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet announced the evaluation results for fiscal year 2023 Performance Contracts.

Below is the full list of the Top Performers:

Cabinet Ministers

1st Dr Anxious Masuka Minister of Agriculture

2nd Place Prof A Murwira Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Permanent Secretaries

1st Place Prof F Tagwira- Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

2nd Place Mavis Sibanda -Ministry of Women Affairs

Ministers of Provincial Affairs

1st Place O. Ncube – Midlands Province

2nd Place Dr M. Chombo- Mashonaland West Province

Secretaries of Provincial Affairs

1st Place P. Nyoni Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

2nd Place M. Senza Midlands Province

Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions

Best Performer: Ms S. Tongogara Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC)

1st Runner Up: Mrs. E. Zember National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)

Chief Executive Officers/ Town Clerks for Urban Local Authorities

Best Performer: Eng. E. Mukaratirwa Masvingo City Council

1st Runner Up: Mr R. Dube – Victoria Falls City Council

2nd Runner Up: Dr. S Nyakudya – Mvurwi Town Council

Mayors for Urban Local Authorities

Best Performer: T. Samhu – Mvurwi Town Council

1st Runner Up: A. Zinhanga – Kwekwe City Council

2nd Runner Up: Alderman S Ndlovu – Plumtree Town Council

Rural local Authorities

Chief Executive Officers for Rural Authorities

Best Performer: 1. A. Mawonde – Mhondoro – Ngezi

1st Runner Up: T. Matavire Chivi Rural District Council

Chairpersons for Rural District Councils

Best Performer: E. P Chengeta – Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural Council

1st Runner Up: J. Gwanzura – Marondera Rural District Council

2nd Runner: H. Muzaeni – Mutare Rural District Council.

Chief Executive Officers for State Owned Enterprises

Best Performer: Mr T. Mhiko Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)

1st Runner Up: Eng. Q Kanhukamwe – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)

2nd Runner Up: Eng. S. Marume – Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF)

Chairpersons for State Owned Enterprises

Best Performer: Mr I. Craig – Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)

1st Runner Up: Eng. F. Maviya – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)

2nd Runner Up: Ms C. Mlambo – ZimTrade