Triangle United take preseason to Midlands

Ricky Zililo,Senior Sports Reporter

LOWVELD-based Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Triangle United has set up a week-long preseason training camp in Gweru where they will play training games against first division teams.

Triangle United’s newly appointed coach Thulani “Thuts” Sibanda said his team which is in its sixth week of preseason week said they have planned training games against Chapungu, ZPC Munyati and former Premiership side TelOne FC.

The 43-year-old Sibanda, who guided Bulawayo Chiefs to the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup title is on a rebuilding mission with Triangle United who lost a number of their players who decided to follow Jairos Tapera to Manica Diamonds.

Former Bulawayo Chiefs’ central midfielder Lucky Ndlela, ex-Caps United and Bulawayo Chiefs winger Wilson Mensah, goalkeeper Matripples Muleya and former Ngezi Platinum Stars as well as Black Rhinos’ Wellington Taderera are some of the new faces at Triangle United.

The club is also in pursuit of Chicken Inn’s forward Leroy Ndlovu.

“So far so good our preseason is progressing well and now we’re trying to get combinations going while getting game time. We’re starting training games against lower division teams so that we build players’ confidence while getting the required game time. We’re in Gweru for a week and we will be going back to Triangle on Sunday.

“After our preseason camp which is also designed for team bonding, we’re hoping to play one or two friendly matches against Premiership teams before the start of the season,” said Sibanda.

Triangle United will be celebrating 10 years in the Premiership having made their debut in 2013 where they finished the season on position seven. They ended ninth in 2014, fourth in 2015, 11th in 2016, fourth in 2018 and seventh in 2019.

After the resumption of the league programme after Covid-19 induced 2020 break, Triangle United ended the 2021/22 season in position in behind champions FC Platinum, Chicken Inn, Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders. [email protected]