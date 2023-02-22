Tshwane EFF calls for secret ballot ahead of election of new mayor

EFF councillors during the swearing-in ceremony of a new council in Tshwane. Image: Antonio Muchave/TimesLive

The EFF in Tshwane has welcomed Tuesday’s announcement of a special council sitting to elect a new mayor. This follows former mayor Randall Williams‘ resignation last week.

The party has called for a secret election ballot to be conducted speedily, saying it wants to oversee the provision of services to communities.

EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said: “We call upon the speaker to grant full rights to public representatives in conducting the election through a secret ballot process, which is enshrined in schedule 3 of the constitution.”

The incumbent mayor must possess ethical propriety in current and previous public authority, Ramabodu added.

“The EFF will not tolerate corrupt and tainted individuals [occupying this] office as they will face the same fate as their predecessor.”

Williams’s tenure was marred by an adverse audit finding, deteriorating service delivery and R10bn in wasteful expenditure that cannot be accounted for.

On Tuesday the DA in Gauteng announced it is backing its national spokesperson Cilliers Brink for the position. However, he is alleged to have a controversial history with the municipality, stemming from his tenure as an MMC. The red berets have accused Brink of being involved in the multibillion-rand looting of GladAfrica in Tshwane that took place under the DA.

TimesLIVE