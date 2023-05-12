Twitter appoints new CEO

Twitter owner, Elon Musk has announced that his social media company has appointed Linda Yaccarino as chief executive officer who will focus on the business’ operations.

Last year Elon Mask completed a US$44 billion deal to be the owner of the social media site that has nearly US$370 million users.

Posting on Twitter, Elon Musk said: “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

 

 

 

