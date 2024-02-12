Two arrested for possession of Zesa copper cables

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE through campaigns against the theft of copper cables have arrested two men found with a 20kg copper scraps sack stashed under the bed of a Scania truck at Covenant Investment in Kelvin West, Bulawayo.

In a statement, Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Mandlenkosi Hlongwane (33) of New Magwegwe and Danisa Matema (45) of Pumula South were found with other materials such as copper windings, and transformer windings upon their arrest.

“The police officers acted on the information and managed to locate the accused persons. They searched the business premises and recovered some copper windings, transformer windings and some copper scraps stashed in a 20kg sack hidden under the bed of a Scania truck horse,” said Inspector Ncube.

Inspector Ncube said Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Officers identified some of the stolen copper cables as ZETDC underground Electricity distribution cables and transformer windings.

Inspector Ncube urged members of the public to report anyone found dealing in shady businesses to the nearest police station to combat crimes around communities.

“Police appreciate members of the public for supplying information which led to the arrest of the accused persons. We encourage the community to continue assisting by reporting all suspicious power outages to the nearest police and know their load shedding schedules. To report all suspicious persons who might be dealing in copper and anyone found tampering with electricity equipment,” said Inspector Ncube.