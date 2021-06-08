Two more clinics for Beitbridge East

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

TWO more clinics whose construction was made possible through devolution funds and support from other partners and the communities, are expected to open doors soon in Ward 2 at Stabile and Ward 15 at Dumba in Beitbridge East constituency.

Beitbridge Rural District Council (BBRDC) chief executive officer, Mr Peter Moyo said the projects are among the major infrastructure development initiatives implemented under the devolution concept in the last two years.

He said so far, the constituency had received a total of $11,2 million which was used to finish up a number of projects spread across all the 15 rural wards.

“We have completed the construction of the Tshabili Clinic with the support of central Government, the communities and other partners including the International Organisation for Migration (IOM),” said Mr Moyo.

“Inspections have been done by officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care so, we expect the clinic to open doors to the public when a final inspection is done by the end of this week.

“At Dumba in Ward 15 we are now working on final touches and our target is to have it operating at the beginning of November.”

He said the local authority intends to use devolution funds to build more schools and clinics among other key infrastructure.

Mr Moyo said in some cases the local authority and the communities were mobilising material resources and labour.

The rural council, he said, had used part of the devolution funds to spruce up Mazunga and Shashe Clinics, and constructed Nhovhe Primary School in Beitbridge West.

“We have also managed to repair roofs at Chabeta Primary and Tshituripasi Secondary School which were extensively damaged by tropical storms,” he said.

Beitbridge is short of 16 more clinics in all the 15 rural wards. — @tupeyo