Uhuru gala lights up Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

In celebration of Zimbabwe @42, a gala was held at the Barbourfields Stadium last night where people were treated to entertainment from a wide selection of artistes.

The gala kicked off at about 7pm after the Highlanders and Dynamos match where hosts, Highlanders emerged victorious.

Even school children attended the event as the born frees also joined in celebrating the sacrifices that the liberation war heroes made as they put their lives on the line to ensure people accomplish democracy.

Performances came from a number of artistes who included Chase Skuza, Masotha and Sungura Masters, Agartha Murudzwa, Sulumani Chimbetu, Fantan, DJ Levels, Roki and South African Master KG.

Master KG and Zanda Zakuza were major crowd-pullers with people singing along to all of the songs that they churned out. After their performance, Agartha Murudzwa took over and blessed the crowd with her gospel tunes.

From there, it was time to take things a notch up with Banolila hit-maker Chase Skuza taking over. It was a nostalgic moment for those who have been following the gala over the years. When he performed Banolila, the crowd went into a frenzy.

Thereafter, it was time for Dendera with Sulumani Chimbetu. He started off by performing his late father – Simon’s song Dzandipedza Mafuta before playing his popular Sean Timba and Nyuchi songs. He got people to dance and sing along with him.

From the Kanjiva dances, the axe-wielding Madlela Skhobokhobo, another crowd favourite took to the stage. With the rhumba beat at its peak, people had no option but to join the artiste in dance and imitate some of the dancers’ high-energy dance moves. 50 Du was a hit among revellers.

More highlights of the night were Masotha and Sungura Masters as well as Roki.

Despite the chilly weather, people braved it and kept themselves warm by dancing the night away. – @mthabisi_mthire