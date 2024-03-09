Umzingwane: The cradle of cultural riches and natural wonders

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

UMZINGWANE district, despite its modest population size, plays a pivotal role as the guardian of four vital water supply dams for the City of Bulawayo.

The district, with Esigodini as its administrative hub — formerly known as Essexvale until 1982 — is home to the Umzingwane, Insukamini, Lower and Upper Ncema dams.

Spanning 2 797 square kilometres and comprising 20 administrative wards, Umzingwane is bordered by Umguza, Insiza, Gwanda and Matobo districts. Esigodini Growth Point, the district’s bustling centre, is divided into four sectors, each under the stewardship of a traditional chief.

The district’s origins trace back to 1894, pre-dating European settlement. The Rozi Moyo people, migrating from near Gwanda, were the area’s initial inhabitants. The estate, once sprawling across nearly 200 000 acres, caught the interest of Frederic C Selous, a guide for the Pioneer Column to Mashonaland. After a brief departure post-contract, Selous returned in 1895 to reside on the estate, establishing a wire-wove house perched atop a 25-metre cliff.

Umzingwane’s allure extends to its natural and historical treasures. As highlighted by our sister paper Sunday News recently, attractions such as Diana’s Pools, Lumene Falls and Matshatshatsha Waterfalls, along with unique geological formations, are nestled within the Matobo World Heritage Site’s buffer zone. The district’s rich history is woven through sites like the Rhodes Indaba site and caves adorned with San people’s rock paintings.

Cultural tourism thrives here, with traditional dance and historical landmarks like Kumbudzi’s stone ruins, echoing the grandeur of Khami and Great Zimbabwe. Educational excellence is represented by Falcon College and Esigodini Agricultural College.

Umzingwane’s legacy includes giving Zimbabwe its first president, the late Rev Canaan Banana and celebrating notable figures like Levy Mayihlome, Angeline Masuku, John Gazi, and Nomalanga Khumalo. The district also honours the memory of Highlanders’ Tymon Mabaleka and recognises Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena’s contributions to the Zimbabwean community in South Africa.

Nodumo Nyathi, a Highlanders’ fan, stands as a testament to the spirit of progress and sportsmanship. Nyathi’s roots are deeply embedded near the enchanting Diana’s Pools.

Even behind bars, Baron Dube’s legacy as a prominent gold dealer and businessman endures, marking him as a notable personality in Esigodini.

Venture into Ward 5 in Zimnyathini, and you will discover the Mlomotsha School of Excellence, a testament to the vision of Cecil Mxhakalala Sibanda, a Zimbabwean expatriate in the USA, committed to uplifting his community.

Ronnie Sibanda, the inaugural CEO of the Gwanda Rural District Council and now a retiree, has turned his expertise to the agricultural fields of Esigodini. The district also boasts one of Zimbabwe’s most accomplished cattle farmers, Obert Chinhamo.

Tamia Beverly Gold, a social media influencer and nurse based in Ireland, carries the pride of Umzingwane district with her. Her mantra, shared with the world on her Facebook page, resonates with her dedication and elegance: “I am a nurse born to care, teach and inspire. Born to be loved, only hated by fools. Sophisticated Lady.”