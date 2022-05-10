“Uniting the nation one meal at a time”… Hotplate Grillhouse to open four more branches

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

The nation is certainly being united “one meal at a time” as lovers of traditional food continue to be spoilt by fast-food company Hotplate Grillhouse which is preparing to open four more outlets around the country.

Tomorrow, Mutare is set to get its first branch followed by Gweru on June 30. Harare will have an additional two branches opened in June located at Market Square and Coventry Road.

The new branches are meant to push the food outlet’s mantra of spreading traditional food cuisine nationwide with a target of 30 branches by yearend.

Said Hotplate Grillhouse director Benson Muneri: “Hotplate is not slowing down as we’re in the expansion process. We want to unite the nation with our delicacy foods as we’ve joined the game of being counted among real players in the market.”

Hotplate Grillhouse had its presence felt at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair where their stand stole the hearts of many. Their stand also housed First Lady, Dr Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa’s kitchen which was named Amai’s kitchen. The gesture was a hit among international visitors who were in awe of the kind of life that Zimbabwe has. – @mthabisi_mthire