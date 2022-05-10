“Uniting the nation one meal at a time”… Hotplate Grillhouse to open four more branches

10 May, 2022 - 14:05 0 Views
0 Comments
“Uniting the nation one meal at a time”… Hotplate Grillhouse to open four more branches

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

The nation is certainly being united “one meal at a time” as lovers of traditional food continue to be spoilt by fast-food company Hotplate Grillhouse which is preparing to open four more outlets around the country.

Tomorrow, Mutare is set to get its first branch followed by Gweru on June 30. Harare will have an additional two branches opened in June located at Market Square and Coventry Road.

The new branches are meant to push the food outlet’s mantra of spreading traditional food cuisine nationwide with a target of 30 branches by yearend.

Said Hotplate Grillhouse director Benson Muneri: “Hotplate is not slowing down as we’re in the expansion process. We want to unite the nation with our delicacy foods as we’ve joined the game of being counted among real players in the market.”

Hotplate Grillhouse had its presence felt at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair where their stand stole the hearts of many. Their stand also housed First Lady, Dr Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa’s kitchen which was named Amai’s kitchen. The gesture was a hit among international visitors who were in awe of the kind of life that Zimbabwe has. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting