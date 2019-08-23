‘Urine therapy’ proponents craze lift the lid

Proponents of an online “urine therapy” craze have lifted the lid on their alternative lifestyle — and why they believe drinking their pee is the elixir of youth.

The practice of drinking your own urine and rubbing it into your skin is believed by some to cure diseases, boost energy and even reverse ageing.

The centuries old fringe following has picked up steam recently in the US, where health bloggers have promoted its purifying benefits to their legions of followers.

The logic is that urine contains compounds that can be reabsorbed to improve the body’s ability to fight disease and provide other detoxifying effects.

But the claims have left a bitter taste in the mouth of experts, who argue there is no scientific evidence to support drinking urine and that it may in fact be harmful.

Meteorologist Christo Dabraccio (49) believes urine therapy left him feeling like Superman and saw him lose 13kg — despite initially being “grossed out”.

Christo, from Idaho, said: “Your pee is just a highly filtered derivative of your blood, and blood is your lifeforce, so it makes sense. As soon as I tried it, I started feeling like Superman. I was loaded with energy, my head was clearer, I felt younger and my skin was glowing. It’s like a fountain of youth.”

Christo bottles his urine, and drinks approximately three cups every day, as well as using it to wipe his face and wash his eyes.

Julia Sillaman (26) claims to have cured her acne after Christo recommended she start massaging urine onto her face. As well as curing her complexion, she claims she has lost 11kg and improved her digestion since taking up urine therapy.

Painter Julia, from Maryland, said: “I was breaking out badly in acne, but I was hesitant to see a dermatologist.

“That’s when I met Christo: I remember seeing how healthy he looked and how clear his eyes were. He told me to try urine therapy for my skin.

“It didn’t gross me out, I was intrigued. The day after I started massaging it into my skin, the inflammation went down and my skin smoothed out. After I started fasting, the pee stopped smelling and started tasting like coconut water. I have more energy and feel more in touch with nature. This has changed my life, I feel like a different person.

“I think I will do it for the rest of my life, but maybe not as strictly as I am now.

“I expected my family to be weirded out, but after seeing my results some of them are trying it for themselves. I get why people might think it’s weird, because it’s not accepted. Most people’s pee smells bad, so we think it’s gross. But with more success stories I think it could change.”

Some followers of urine therapy believe it dates back to Biblical times, but in recent years it has seen legitimate adoption in countries like India, where even prime ministers are adherents. However no independent research has been done on the practice, and kidney specialists have warned consuming too much can lead to a buildup of toxic waste similar to the effects of kidney failure.

Professor Henry Woo, a urological surgeon at the University of Sydney, said: “There is absolutely no scientific evidence to suggest that urine therapy has any therapeutic value. “Those who drink their own urine do nothing more than make a mockery of themselves.” — AFP